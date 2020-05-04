Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,800 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.56% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,898 shares in the company, valued at $22,121,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $383,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,656.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,030,300. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,687. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.13 and a beta of 2.05. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

