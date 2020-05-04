Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) Insider Purchases A$106,500.00 in Stock

Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) insider Keith Spence acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.26 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of A$106,500.00 ($75,531.91).
Shares of STO traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting A$4.60 ($3.26). 10,567,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,780,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is A$7.09. Santos Ltd has a 1 year low of A$2.73 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of A$9.07 ($6.43).
About Santos
