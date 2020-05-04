Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) Insider Purchases A$106,500.00 in Stock

Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) insider Keith Spence acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.26 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of A$106,500.00 ($75,531.91).

Shares of STO traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting A$4.60 ($3.26). 10,567,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,780,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is A$7.09. Santos Ltd has a 1 year low of A$2.73 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of A$9.07 ($6.43).

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

