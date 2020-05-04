Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $4.21

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.21. Sasol shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 111,128 shares changing hands.
SSL has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sasol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 3.50.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.
