Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $4.21

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.21. Sasol shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 111,128 shares changing hands.

SSL has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sasol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Sasol alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 3.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sasol by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.