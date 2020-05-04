Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,143,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284,302 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 6.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $167,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,145 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,118,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,082,000 after buying an additional 3,010,089 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,495,000 after buying an additional 3,001,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,411,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,692 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,237 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.82. 6,521,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,697,211. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.16.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.