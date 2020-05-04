Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 489.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667,872 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 11.9% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $41,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,521,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,115,000 after purchasing an additional 107,188 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,488,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,660,000 after purchasing an additional 236,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,505,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,626,000 after buying an additional 1,103,898 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,172.0% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after purchasing an additional 996,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,342,000 after acquiring an additional 162,952 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,866. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.