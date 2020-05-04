Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,159 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,053,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,446,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,246.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 273,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 253,487 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,371,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,810,000 after acquiring an additional 202,378 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.52. 1,616,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,990. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.25.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

