Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,213 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,882,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $764,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,186,000 after purchasing an additional 308,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $369,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.44. 1,263,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.77. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $183.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

