Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after buying an additional 3,213,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,165,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,369,498. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.14. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

