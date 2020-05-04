Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,593. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.87.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.