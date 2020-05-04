Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $830,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.68.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,270 shares of company stock valued at $8,572,946. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,250. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $171.04 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

