Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $875,000 Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $2.72 on Monday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,691. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.04. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.61% and a net margin of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.