Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $883,000 Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $2,650,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

BAH traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $72.77. 1,078,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.89.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.