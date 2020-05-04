Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $906,000 Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.5% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra lowered their target price on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.08. 913,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,382. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $166.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $733,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $31,778,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock worth $44,048,820. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

