Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1,159.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 122,323 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 36,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Barclays cut Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

NYSE:DAL traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.57. 91,074,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,628,744. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson acquired 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $579,587.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,005,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,043,112. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

