Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Innovative Industrial Properties accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,593,000 after acquiring an additional 154,879 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 245,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 77,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 88,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 182,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,693. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.53. The company has a current ratio of 59.07, a quick ratio of 59.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $139.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 122.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.90.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

