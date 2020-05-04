Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.22. The stock had a trading volume of 32,700,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,732,215. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

