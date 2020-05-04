Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Regions Financial by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,439,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,820,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms have commented on RF. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

