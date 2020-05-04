Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $4.96 Million Investment in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 208,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,000. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 0.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,566,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,456,000 after purchasing an additional 580,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,251,000 after buying an additional 244,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $92,639,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,196,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,006,000 after buying an additional 37,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,172,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,712,000 after buying an additional 152,438 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Shares of IRM traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.92. 3,711,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559,265. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.