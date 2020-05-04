Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,195,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,469,836,000 after acquiring an additional 493,257 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 537,940 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,831,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,655,000 after acquiring an additional 765,669 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,261,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,616,000 after acquiring an additional 128,843 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,177,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $107,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,943,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,079,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 791,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,090,590. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,670,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,823,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

