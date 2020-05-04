Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for about 0.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,207. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $101.34 and a one year high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.56.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $577,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

