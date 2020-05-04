Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,968 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,041 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,364,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,602. The company has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

