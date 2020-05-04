Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,379 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $30.11. 3,743,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148,980. The company has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

