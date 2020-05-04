Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 296 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,958,000 after buying an additional 56,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,971,000 after buying an additional 201,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,639,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 997.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,256 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $285.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $312.94. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.13 and a 200 day moving average of $269.88.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.75.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

