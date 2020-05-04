Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 32,413 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 70.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 32,413 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Nike by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nike by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $85.75. 6,347,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,217,420. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.88. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.