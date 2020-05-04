Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 478 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 286,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 63,649 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,360,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 261,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 53,533 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $379,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,605.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $518,833.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares in the company, valued at $850,725.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,953,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734,714. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.72.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

