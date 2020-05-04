Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 945 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,518,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 62.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.64. 2,151,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,742. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.46. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $82.78. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,252,253.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $4,032,512.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,871 shares in the company, valued at $14,754,818.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,319 shares of company stock worth $23,620,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

