Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,915 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Sirius XM by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.75. 24,190,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,812,121. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 153.53% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.99.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

