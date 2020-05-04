Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Position Increased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.32% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 267,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,944. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $153.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

