Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Down to $9.08

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $9.08. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 46,488 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.27.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joan M. Hilson acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,565.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer acquired 12,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $81,240.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 54,735 shares of company stock worth $363,440. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 10.2% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

