Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $99.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,317,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,424. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.