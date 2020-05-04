Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.13-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.24 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.50. 276,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,424. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.50.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

