SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Down to $6.95

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.95. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 207,388 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SDC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of -6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $196.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. FMR LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 251.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,940,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,220,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 974,662 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,148,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after buying an additional 153,189 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,061,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 555,425 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 499.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,029,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

