SMTC (SMTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. On average, analysts expect SMTC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 43,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,468. The firm has a market cap of $85.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.44. SMTC has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95.

Several research analysts have commented on SMTX shares. ValuEngine downgraded SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

