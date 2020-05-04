Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest Sells 5,000 Shares

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,462,843.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Meir Adest sold 762 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $63,710.82.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Meir Adest sold 4,238 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $337,810.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $2.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.14. 897,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,880. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $143.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,224,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $19,608,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,898,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Northland Securities lowered Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

