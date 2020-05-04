Southern Co (NYSE:SO) is Hyman Charles D’s 7th Largest Position

Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 2.7% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Southern by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in Southern by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $2,198,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

