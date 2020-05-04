SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after acquiring an additional 261,777 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 292,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $159.78. 10,881,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,034,357. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

