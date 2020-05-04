SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Stake Raised by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,182 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.52% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $25,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,251,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,280,000 after acquiring an additional 122,818 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 304.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 620,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after acquiring an additional 466,979 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,302,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPAB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.51. 1,311,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

