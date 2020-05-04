SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $25.04. 3,962,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,143. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

