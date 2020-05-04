SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,636 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 658.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,418,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,188,000 after purchasing an additional 569,823 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,686,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,273,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,272,000 after purchasing an additional 194,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,912,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,361,000 after purchasing an additional 125,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,964,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,015. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $45.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.