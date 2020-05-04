Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Acquired by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Spirit Airlines worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $37,626,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $33,407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,443,000 after acquiring an additional 438,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 289,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $11,431,000.

SAVE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Buckingham Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

In other news, Director Christine P. Richards acquired 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas C. Canfield acquired 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,250,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,357. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $55.21.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

