Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Gap Down to $13.17

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.26, but opened at $13.17. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 5,909,535 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAVE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.38 million. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine P. Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 630.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,490 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1,408.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 803,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 750,104 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 59,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

