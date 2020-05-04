StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC boosted its stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the quarter. StealthGas makes up 1.6% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Towerview LLC owned 2.43% of StealthGas worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GASS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth about $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:GASS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,708. The stock has a market cap of $92.21 million, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. StealthGas Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. StealthGas had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StealthGas Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.