Stereotaxis (STXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Stereotaxis to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 1,456.01% and a negative net margin of 14.80%.

Shares of Stereotaxis stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 216,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,602. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STXS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Stereotaxis in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Stereotaxis in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

