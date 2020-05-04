Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

Shares of SBUX traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.79. 11,216,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,823,684. The firm has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

