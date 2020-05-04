Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.68. 7,200,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,508,425. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

