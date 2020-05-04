Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 2,767 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

YUM stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.09. 1,885,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,311. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,534 shares of company stock worth $5,740,409. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

