Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 408 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,613,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.12. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $124.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Macquarie started coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.48.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

