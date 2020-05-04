Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Summit Midstream Partners to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 83.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.61 million. On average, analysts expect Summit Midstream Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Summit Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 165,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,295. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $115.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.50.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

