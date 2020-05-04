Sutter Rock Capital (SSSS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 1,602.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $6.42. 6,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sutter Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,411,176 shares in the company, valued at $14,563,503.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $166,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,915.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 601,081 shares of company stock worth $3,250,916 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

