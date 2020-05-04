Synthetic Biologics (SYN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shares of SYN stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,246. Synthetic Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

